Don’t let Trump turn Fourth of July into a political rally

“HOLD THE DATE!” Trump announced on Twitter. “We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called ‘A Salute to America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite president, me!” A U.S. Park Police spokesman confirmed to the Washington Post this week that Trump indeed would speak at the Lincoln Memorial. Trump’s event will be separate from “Capitol Fourth” but close by.