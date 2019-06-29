Is Sheriff Villanueva going to kick ICE out of L.A.’s jails or isn’t he?

The minute details of sheriff-ICE interaction do not strike us as being of primary importance. We see little difference between whether an inmate who served time for committing a serious or violent crime, and who is not authorized to be in the country, is released to an ICE agent or a contractor working for ICE, or whether the hand-off takes place in the courtyard, the bus bay or the jail lobby entrance. The important point is that ICE doesn’t have the run of the jail or other secure areas, for example in courthouses, and that the Sheriff’s Department is spending its time and money doing its own work, not the federal government’s. It’s not holding inmates past their release dates because of an ICE request. And those who are indeed released to ICE are only the most serious offenders.