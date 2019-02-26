Democrats have a 'socialist' albatross around their necks

This exercise will be repeated multiple times between now and the 2020 elections unless Democrats find a way to inoculate themselves against the socialist virus. Otherwise, they’ll have to persuade the public that a new 21st century version of socialism is the antidote to the policies that have concentrated wealth, power and opportunity into the hands of the very few in this country. The more that memories of the Cold War fade, the more chance that argument has of succeeding. But it seems like a long shot.