Chutzpah, thy name is Kris Kobach

Oh, and Kobach wants to be hired at the highest White House staff salary level, have “walk-in privileges” to the president and a seven-member staff (including, naturally, his own media relations person). One other item on the list: that the president “sits down individually with Czar and the secretaries of Homeland Security, Defense, Justice, Ag, Interior, and Commerce, and tells each of the Secretaries to follow the directives of the Czar without delay, subject to appeal to the President in cases of disagreement.”