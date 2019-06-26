Bummed about ‘The Office’ leaving Netflix? Get used to it

If you think dividing your attention (and your paycheck) among Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO NOW is too much, then just wait. Want to watch “Friends”? You’ll likely have to pay $7 to $12 a month for the Time Warner streaming service. “Avengers: Infinity War”? Sign up for Disney+. Those aforementioned polar bears? Most likely on some endangered-species-specific service that hasn’t been invented yet.