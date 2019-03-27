Mueller's finding on conspiracy is no excuse to pardon Trump's campaign aides

Not at all. But Trump’s mischaracterization of Mueller’s findings as a “total exoneration” raises the question of whether the president might now feel sufficiently liberated to bestow pardons he refrained from granting in the past. Among the potential beneficiaries are former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has been sentenced to several years in prison for financial crimes, and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.