Letters to the Editor: A year after Jan. 6, do we arrest Trump or just ignore him?

To the editor: I presume that most Americans, especially those in the news business, agree that Jan. 6, 2021, was the most dramatic and traumatic event of the year, of the decade or even of recent history.

If this event had been directed by another American, such as someone from one of the radical right groups, or by a foreigner whether from an ally or adversary, that person would have been in jail that very night.

So why hasn’t former President Trump been in jail at all since Jan. 6? For he set the stage and incited an insurrection with the sole purpose of obstructing Congress from carrying out its constitutional duty to certify the transition of power from one elected president to the next.

Why is he still holding rallies in which he says he did not concede?

Advertisement

Michael Kranther, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: One year ago, the sitting president committed an act of treason against the United States.

Since that time, he, his family and his co-conspirators have spent their time ignoring subpoenas and frantically searching for a judge who will allow potential defendants to suppress damning evidence that will prove them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Shockingly, despite all this, most Republicans continue to bow in fealty to this man who would destroy American democracy and make himself dictator. If this man is allowed to continue his influence over the GOP, or is nominated in 2024, it will mark the end of our democratic system of government.

Terry Walker, Sylmar

..

To the editor: I wonder, why are Democrats so scared of Trump? They investigated him relentlessly over Russia, impeached him twice (once even after he lost the election) and are still going after him for Jan. 6.

For goodness sake, the man has lost. He is not the president anymore. Why waste all this energy on him when we have a pandemic, high gas prices and high inflation?

In my opinion, the Democrats are doing nothing good for Americans; they are just doing the opposite of what Trump did. What a waste.

Taufik Iskaq, Claremont

..

To the editor: Words like “coup” and “attack” make no sense to rational people. What happened on Jan. 6 was a riot, not an attack, and if there was a coup, without weapons, it was a comically terrible one.

It is long past time to move on from the Trump presidency.

David L. McDaniel, Capistrano Beach

