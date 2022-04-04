Letters to the Editor: Ukraine? The Sacramento mass shooting shows there’s war on our streets

To the editor: I was shocked and deeply saddened to read about the mass shooting in Sacramento. At a time when our leaders are so focused on the war in Ukraine, we need to pay attention to the ongoing and ever-worsening civil war on our streets that is destroying our country.

Instead of sending hundreds of millions of dollars and weapons to fight the Russians in Ukraine (possibly provoking World War III), we need to devote our money and energy toward better-funding and working with our police to confiscate the countless illegal weapons that flow freely in our communities. We also need to stiffen penalties for people who possess illegal guns.

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victims and their families. This horrific violence resulting in mass casualties is absolutely unacceptable.

Michael Pravica, Henderson, Nev.

To the editor: Despite California’s having some of the strictest gun laws in the country, the shootings continue.

The offenders in the recent Sacramento mass shooting could not have cared less whether they obtained their guns legally or not. Just as there is a black market for drugs, there will always be a black market for guns.

Consequently, the most direct way for diminishing the excessive number of shootings that occur is to remove the people from the streets who shoot the guns.

Jim Redhead, San Diego

To the editor: The front page of the April 4 print edition shows the horrific and abominable brutality of the war in Ukraine. We are overwhelmed by grief.

Inside the paper, on Page A6, there is a sanitized photograph of the mass shooting in Sacramento.

We are continually protected by the horrific and abominable brutality of gun violence in our own country. It’s time for the media to be honest about our reality as well.

Elissa Tognozzi, Santa Monica