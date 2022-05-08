Letters to the Editor: Are massive warehouses a blessing or a curse for the Inland Empire?

To the editor: The op-ed article on the “warehouse takeover of the Inland Empire” is yet another simplistic attack on the goods movement and construction sectors in the Inland Empire.

These are goods that you and I purchase. Everything we wear and use is part of the discussion about goods movement and warehouses. Hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions of dollars in the municipal tax base and real tensions in how we maintain an economy and realize the state’s climate goals deserve a well-researched and data-driven policy discussion.

The piece quoted Inland Empire sources who pointed out pollution in the region associated with logistics and distribution hubs, or what the author called “giant boxes.” California has the strictest and most “green” building code in the nation that includes many layers of environmental regulation. Therefore, these buildings and the associated operations are modern and the cleanest in the nation. These buildings are developed in partnership with local governments that include a community planning process aimed at serving people throughout the region.

The majority of developers are now building and operating buildings in a sustainable manner. They use green building materials, install solar panels on the rooftops, have electric vehicle chargers in the parking lots, conserve water and help customers plan for the infrastructure needed to electrify their operations and fleets.

How we purchase and move goods, maintain employment and clean our air deserves thoughtful conversation and policymaking.

Paul Granillo, Riverside

The writer is president and chief executive of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership.

To the editor: Thanks to Pitzer College’s Susan A. Phillips for her research and insightful analysis of the warehouse takeover in the Inland Empire.

For far too long the Inland Empire has been the neglected, red-headed stepchild of metro Los Angeles. Media coverage of us is scant, and voters are too indifferent or uninformed to rise up against the total disregard of a community’s well-being.

Here in Cherry Valley, for years we opposed and protested the Shopoff warehouse development, but to no avail. It was particularly insulting when the developer and county officials touted the fact that there would be a hiking trail and a few trees planted.

Last month we watched in horror as the big white whale of a warehouse rose up to forever obscure the majestic foothills beyond. Our quiet country road is now potholed and mired in traffic. The residents of the senior communities adjacent to this monstrosity weren’t planning on air pollution, noise and traffic to decrease their life spans when they chose to retire here.

Elections are coming up, and I urge voters to demand to know how local candidates stand on the issue of warehouses. And when they try to placate you with alleged planned open spaces, please know that a paltry amount of trees and a lonely trail will in no way mitigate for the environmental and economic damage these warehouses cause.

Nancy Sappington, Cherry Valley, Calif.