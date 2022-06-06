Letters to the Editor: ‘But I am not coming back’: A reader’s tribute to Uvalde

Finish your breakfast so I can drop you off. Did you make up your bed yet?

(But I am not coming back)

Are you ready to go to school? When you come home today, I want you to clean your room.

(But I am not coming back)

I know that I don’t say this too often, but I love you and I am proud of your grades. Your father and I want to take you out to a restaurant to show our appreciation next week.

(But I am not coming back)

Have a nice day at school. I will pick you up later to go to softball practice.

(But I am not coming back)

I am at work. I am leaving you a message on your cellphone to tell you that I am going to be late picking you up.

(But I am not coming back)

Why is your room empty? I miss that laugh. The way you look at me when we have fun together. Please come back to us. We feel empty without you.

(I want to come back.)

I am going to miss you. You have been great parents to me. I celebrated Mother’s Day and wanted to celebrate Father’s Day as well.

It is not fair. I want everything back to the way it was.

I want to come back.

Vincent White, Lancaster