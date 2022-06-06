Advertisement
Share
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: ‘But I am not coming back’: A reader’s tribute to Uvalde

Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza, who died in the mass shooting in Uvalde.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza, who died in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, during her funeral mass in Uvalde, Texas, on May 31.
(Chandan Khanna / AFP/Getty Images)
Share

Finish your breakfast so I can drop you off. Did you make up your bed yet?

(But I am not coming back)

Are you ready to go to school? When you come home today, I want you to clean your room.

(But I am not coming back)

I know that I don’t say this too often, but I love you and I am proud of your grades. Your father and I want to take you out to a restaurant to show our appreciation next week.

(But I am not coming back)

Have a nice day at school. I will pick you up later to go to softball practice.

(But I am not coming back)

I am at work. I am leaving you a message on your cellphone to tell you that I am going to be late picking you up.

Advertisement

(But I am not coming back)

Why is your room empty? I miss that laugh. The way you look at me when we have fun together. Please come back to us. We feel empty without you.

(I want to come back.)

I am going to miss you. You have been great parents to me. I celebrated Mother’s Day and wanted to celebrate Father’s Day as well.

It is not fair. I want everything back to the way it was.

I want to come back.

Vincent White, Lancaster

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement