Letters to the Editor: Joe Manchin is awful on climate change. But the whole GOP is infinitely worse

To the editor: I couldn’t agree more that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) cannot be trusted to vote to protect future generations from climate disaster. But by focusing on Manchin, we are letting Republicans off the hook.

We all trundle along, accepting without question that not a single Republican senator will vote to address climate change.

What is the matter with Republicans? They and their descendants will bake right along with Democrats in triple-digit heat waves. It is long past time that Republicans are held to account for their reckless choices, which affect us all.

Sarah Tamor, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Manchin’s concern over the inflationary risks of climate change measures would be laughable if normally temperate parts of the world were not literally on fire.

The Office of Management and Budget has documented that in the U.S., estimated damages from extreme climate-related weather events have increased to about $120 billion a year over the past five years.

A recent Deloitte Economic Institute analysis shows that an inadequate response to climate change could cost the U.S. economy $14.5 trillion in the next 50 years, along with a loss of nearly 900,000 jobs. Conversely, the U.S. economy could gain $3 trillion if it rapidly decarbonizes during this period and could add nearly 1 million more jobs by 2070.

Biden is right about the risks of climate change, and Manchin is shortsighted at best. Let’s hope he comes to his senses, and quickly.

Lorraine Woodman, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Is the issue really climate change, or frustration because Manchin is representing the interests of his state — coal-rich West Virginia — and not California?

This might come as a shock, but states have different priorities.

David L. McDaniel, Capistrano Beach

..

To the editor: In honor of Manchin blocking climate change action, I propose that unusual climate change conditions be named after him.

Record temperatures in the United Kingdom? A Manchin event. One hundred million people in the U.S. face excessive heat warnings this week? A Manchin event. Wildfires in France and Spain and a drought in Portugal? Manchin events.

When the rivers supplying water to much of the southwestern U.S. finally dry up, call this a Manchin event. Let’s make sure his legacy is known for generations to come.

Yes, there are 50 senators on the other side of the aisle who could claim naming rights as well, but Manchin was the one who could have made a difference, and he decided not to do so.

Tom Irish, Rancho Palos Verdes

..

To the editor: I have an idea that could help Manchin change his mind.

We need to do for coal miners now what America did for veterans after World War II. They were offered an opportunity to go to college with the GI Bill and provided additional financial support for their families while they went to school.

I believe that we should provide the same opportunities for the coal miners. I am willing to pay whatever taxes it would take for the government to get the miners retrained and their families supported as we stop using coal.

The benefit to America from the GI Bill has been documented. This should help get Manchin to support taking action on climate change.

Harry Shragg, Reseda