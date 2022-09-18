Letters to the Editor: Republican governors’ unchristian treatment of immigrants

To the editor: It is ironic that some conservative governors, who declare their faith as a guiding principle of their administrations, decide to act in an unchristian way. Sending the “stranger in our midst” to an unfamiliar place is anathema to what a person of faith should do. (“Ron DeSantis’ cruel political theater falls flat on Martha’s Vineyard,” Opinion, Sept. 15)

At the same time, liberals are being “blamed” for criticizing red states that do not welcome immigrants. So they send them to blue “sanctuary” states, and guess what? These immigrants are taken care of.

What point are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey trying to make? Whatever they are trying to accomplish, they all look the fool. They are a “noisy gong and a clanging cymbal.”

James Severtson, Reseda

To the editor: DeSantis, who probably hopes his party will nominate him for president, has sent plane loads of desperate immigrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. These men, women and children seeking a better life were cruelly flown away, reportedly not knowing where they were going.

DeSantis just wanted to get rid of them. One wonders had they been white and spoken English, would they have been so mistreated?

Thank goodness the people of Martha’s Vineyard were kind and welcoming and showed these immigrants the true American spirit. DeSantis should forget about ever being president.

Sam Platts, Sylmar

To the editor: I think this scheme is a clever way to give progressive states a taste of what border states are struggling with.

Though it would have been better for everyone were the arrivals of these migrants coordinated with the sanctuary cities and states, I trust it is the governors’ intention to make the experience real since the arrivals of these migrants at the border are likewise unannounced.

This raises the question of why the Biden administration has yet to do anything effective about the worsening immigration crisis. His ambiguity has only added more fuel to the fire.

John T. Chiu, Newport Beach

To the editor: After the airlifts of undocumented immigrants from Florida and Texas to Massachusetts, Democrats in Congress should seize the opportunity to present their long-dormant immigration reform bill for a vote.

If Republicans vote it down or block it from consideration, that will present the Democrats with another winning argument that it’s the Republicans who are not interested in solving the serious immigration problems facing the country.

Charles Blankson, Fontana