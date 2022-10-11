Letters to the Editor: Rep. Mike Garcia should be sorry for a lot more than his ‘Third Reich’ comment

To the editor: Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) came to my synagogue on Yom Kippur to apologize for his comments comparing the FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to Nazi Germany. Although it was an appropriate day to apologize, and I appreciate the apology, I still find other apologies necessary.

To start, Garcia should express remorse for not talking against Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election, which has caused division and hate in this country. He also needs to apologize for helping take away women’s rights that are supported by Jewish law.

He needs to apologize for voting against the Inflation Reduction Act. Granted, he may not like everything in the package, but he has made no attempt to improve it. Let’s not forget about an apology for voting against lowering prescription costs as well.

The list goes on, but I’ll stop there. Though I’m not 100% happy with any candidate, I know that inflation can change in a year, but civil and women’s rights take decades to change.

Jackie Hertzberg, Stevenson Ranch

To the editor: It seems to me that the real story of Garcia and his Third Reich comment was not some lame apology to a Jewish group on the Jewish day of atonement, but that Garcia would have the audacity to claim that a legal government search of a residence containing stolen documents was somehow an act of tyranny and beyond the pale.

That fact, and not a flattering piece on a noble apology, should have been the focus of this column.

Fred Gober, Playa Vista