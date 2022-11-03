Letters to the Editor: Gas prices. Homelessness. This is why Republicans might win

To the editor: Harvard professor Jeffrey Frankel is baffled by the Republican Party’s allure. Let me help.

Homelessness continues to grow. Illegal border crossings are at an all-time high. Gas prices in California are almost $2 above the national average. Violent crime is up in California.

These are not all caused only by Democratic action, but they are not being addressed effectively by those in power. These are situations the average citizen faces every day, and most are tired of it.

Will the GOP make it better? Maybe not, but what we’re doing and where we’re headed now needs to change.

Dan Naber, Santa Ana

To the editor: I know why it always seems to happen toward the end of an election cycle that the Republicans surge. They play the Willie Horton card.

This year it’s all about crime. Uninformed voters always fall for it. Fear always wins.

Forget about the marvelous accomplishments the Democrats have made to clean up the disastrous mess that former President Trump and his cronies made of the economy, the horrid division he created and the environmental collapse facing us. We are supposed to quake in fear that another Willie Horton is coming to get us.

Carole Lutness, Valencia

To the editor: Many voters do make choices based on myths and misinformation, and voting Republican for “pocketbook” reasons doesn’t square with the fact-based reasoning presented by Frankel.

And then there’s the issue of who we are and who we ought to be. Voting Republican this time means voting for the party of mob rule, white nationalism, lies, lawlessness and obedience to Trump and Trumpism.

An imagined pocketbook gain under today’s GOP might be offset quite a bit by living in a soulless and corrupted MAGA land.

John von Szeliski, Santa Ana