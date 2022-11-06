Letters to the Editor: Walk in Israelis’ shoes before criticizing their election choices

To the editor: It’s easy for David N. Myers and Daniel Sokatch to smugly deplore the results of the latest Israeli election. Their American homes are not in danger of terrorist missiles from the Gaza Strip, nor do their neighbors face knife-wielding attackers in the West Bank.

Their schoolchildren aren’t in danger of being murdered by fanatics. No one denies their country the right to exist. They are not constantly called the subhuman offspring of pigs and monkeys.

Israeli voters are responding to Palestinian violence by voting for law and order. Like Americans, they want to be safe in their homes, their shops and their streets as they pursue their daily lives.

Advertisement

Before pontificating to Israeli voters, Myers and Sokatch need to walk in their shoes.

Rosette Liberman, Pittsford, N.Y.

..

To the editor: Evidently the best way to delay being tried for corruption is to win reelection as prime minister, as Benjamin Netanyahu has done in Israel.

How weird is that? Not weird at all — not anymore. Anything goes.

Just another indication of the coming demise of democracy.

Bob Murtha, Santa Maria