Letters to the Editor: Trump announced, and the media are already failing like it’s 2016

To the editor: Your front-page report on former President Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement made me cry. I seriously considered ending my over 60-year subscription to The Times.

American democracy cannot survive continued attention to an ethically and emotionally deficient person. If you are compelled to print outrageous statements, put the article inside the paper and use small print.

Constant front-page coverage in 2015 and 2016 helped Trump win the presidency. He probably received $1 billion worth of front-page coverage nationally in that campaign. Please do not do it again. Better yet, print his outrageous comments only after he pays your advertising rates.

Sally Cook, Camarillo

..

To the editor: Please do not give Trump the attention that his childlike, sick ego craves and is so damaging to our country. He lost the last election and cost his party these midterms, and we cannot take more of his lies, name calling and signals for his MAGA people to riot and endanger our fellow Americans.

We cannot take two or possibly six more years of this evil behavior.

Jeanette Fein, Rancho Mirage

..

To the editor: Trump’s announcement is not about running for president. It is about running from justice.

Ginny Fay Aitkens, Cambria, Calif.

..

To the editor: Trump has yet to explain how he’s eligible to run for a third term.

Leslie Stem, Gardena

..

To the editor: I am devastated that Trump has thrown his red hat into the ring for 2024. He could have at least waited until April 1 to announce.

Alan Miller, Santiago, Chile

