Letters to the Editor: Parents, don’t surrender to screens in every classroom

To the editor: Paul Thornton writes, “A screen for every child, even little ones, was a terrible idea until it wasn’t.” (“A ‘no screens’ parenting style can’t exist in a post-COVID world,” Opinion, Nov. 26)

I couldn’t disagree more. As a former early elementary school teacher and a Head Start substitute preschool teacher, I believe it is a breath of fresh air to walk into a classroom and not see screens, but rather children playing and learning in different areas of the classroom where actual interactions are taking place. Children should use materials such as books, toys and art supplies, just as they did not so long ago.

Screens that have infiltrated early childhood classrooms should not be there at all. Screens can have a place when children are older, but not until middle elementary school, and only then with supervision.

Stop using the pandemic as an excuse to get more screens in the classroom. It is shortsighted and just plain wrong.

Ellen Goldenberg, Seal Beach

To the editor: What happened to the word “no” in parenting?

In the 1950s, we were allowed 30 minutes of TV a day. We wouldn’t dare disobey our parents. None of my friends would have dared to disobey.

What about researching educational toys? I am beyond horrified that this parent says it is impossible to eschew screens for children in this era.

Janet Cupples, Sherman Oaks