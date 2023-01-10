Letters to the Editor: The Dodgers finally did the right thing on Trevor Bauer. But it wasn’t enough

To the editor: It is said that the decision by the Dodgers to release pitcher Trevor Bauer after he served Major League Baseball’s longest-ever suspension was partially a “branding” decision. But as a 35-year-plus season ticket holder, I wonder what the Dodgers’ brand is these days.

It’s not a winning brand, given that they have won one World Series in 32 years. It’s not a brand of high integrity, or they would have released Bauer the day that the arbitrator’s ruling came down (or never signed him in the first place, given his history) rather than waiting two weeks and testing public sentiment.

And it’s certainly not a fan-friendly brand, given the constant rise in ticket and concession prices.

It’s nice that the Dodgers ultimately said goodbye to Bauer, but again I ask: For this proud organization of Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax, Fernando Valenzuela and Clayton Kershaw, what is the Dodgers’ brand in 2023?

Ross Goldberg, Westlake Village

..

To the editor: While we abhor sexual offenders and believe they should be severely punished, we also believe in some principles upon which this nation was formed — innocent until proven guilty, due process of law and the right to face an accuser.

These ideas seem to be ignored when a sexual accusation is made. The accused is often fired or demoted, or shunned and shamed.

This is not the American way.

Jill and Jay Michtom, Northridge

..

To the editor: Knowing just what is publicly reported, I would rather Bauer pitch against and beat the Dodgers than have myself be in the position of wishing him success.

Jon Rufsvold, Anaheim