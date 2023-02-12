Letters to the Editor: How to make Nancy Pelosi (or any politician) stop emailing you for money

To the editor: Nicholas Goldberg accurately describes the volume and tone of political and other email solicitations that are endless and frustrating. I’d like to pass along two tips that have worked well for me in managing the onslaught.

First, before opening emails from senders you’re wary or tired of, “mouse over” the sender name without clicking. Most browsers will display the true sender address without having to open the email, and thus it becomes easier to recognize junk without the risk of opening or clicking links.

Second, when you go to delete the email, most browsers will provide both an “unsubscribe” button (as Goldberg points out) and a “spam” button.

Yahoo email, for example, provides separate buttons. Click “unsubscribe” first, and then click “spam,” because the former alone often doesn’t do the trick. Gmail provides a combined “report spam and unsubscribe” in addition to “spam” option, so click the first one.

Michael Rosiak, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Goldberg’s article really struck a nerve with me and I suspect with thousands of other readers. His article covered the entire spectrum of the onslaught by modern communications on an individual, usually totally unrequested or unnecessary.

I am in complete agreement with his final paragraph detailing the begging, pleading, imploring solicitations, 99% of which are almost certainly computer generated. I will applaud the first political hero who attempts to bring a stop to this political trivia.

Ronald Howell, Cypress

To the editor: Bravo to Goldberg for calling out the endless fundraising emails from ActBlue.

I have contributed on occasion but did not willingly sign up to be spammed. At this point, deleting all the frantic emails has removed any wish to contribute.

I hope the political parties eventually realize that the kid that asks the cheerleader for a date five times a day doesn’t stand a chance.

Joel Goodman, Los Angeles

To the editor: The way to be removed from an email list is to click on its “unsubscribe” button, which is much more effective than writing an entire column complaining about such emails.

I too receive a great many fundraising emails from politicians and activist groups and in only one case has an “unsubscribe” request failed to take effect.

If an “unsubscribe” button cannot be located, then just declare to your email program that it is spam, and it will go away.

With so many serious issues around us, I refuse to get upset by too many emails.

Mary Steele, Laguna Niguel