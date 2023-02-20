Letters to the Editor: California’s population is falling. How is that not a good thing?

To the editor: I see outward migration from California as a solution, not a problem. (“California’s population dropped by 500,000 in two years as exodus continues,” Feb. 15)

First of all, California resources and services cannot support the current population. There’s neither enough water nor housing, and getting a camping spot in our state and national parks often requires a reservation months in advance.

Second, those who are leaving tend to be people who don’t support the progressive policies (more gun control, zoning reform and conservation) that could make this a better place to live.

I say, offer incentives to encourage more people to leave. The lost tax revenue argument rings hollow, because even with everyone here and paying taxes, these problems were not being adequately addressed.

Robert Huber, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: While the loss of more than 500,000 people over the last two years may indeed be of concern in some sectors, look on the bright side. That’s a few hundred thousand water faucets that won’t be turned on daily.

Robert M. Imm, Sunland

..

To the editor: California’s “high housing costs ... long commutes and the crowds, crime and pollution in the larger urban centers” are not mysteries. They result from long-term, single-party rule by progressive politicians and an electoral super majority seemingly incapable of understanding how markets operate and serve both producers and consumers.

Rent control and eviction moratoriums destroy any incentive to provide rental housing. Spending billions on trains reduces transit availability and use. Soft-on-crime district attorneys ensure that crime pays.

California’s public interest is being systematically mismanaged by career politicians indulging an electorate that wants to be fooled.

James E. Moore II, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: One glaring omission on why people leave is the high state income tax.

We live in Eagle County, Colo. Six families that we personally know have left California due to the onerous tax rate. All six of these folks are seven-figure earners.

The state should take heed of why these small employers with large incomes are fleeing the state.

How long can California function if its tax base is eroding?

Paul G. Krasnow, Vail, Colo.

..

To the editor: People are leaving California? Good — fewer people on the freeways.

Saralea Altman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: California is short many hundreds of thousands of housing units. I recently sat in horrible traffic that moved two miles in 15 minutes.

Please tell me again why a net exodus from California is a problem.

Jan Ludwinski, Santa Monica