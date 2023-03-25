Letters to the Editor: I was born in Israel before its founding. I weep for what the country has become

To the editor: I recently came across a certificate for a donation to the Jewish National Fund for a tree planted in my honor in 1945 in today’s Israel — then, it was called Palestine. (“As protests continue, Israel passes judicial overhaul law that protects Netanyahu,” March 23)

On several visits to Israel I have visited the wall at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where my father’s name was placed after his death in 1958. I also learned that my grandmother was actually in Israel lobbying the government to build the new Hadassah Hospital at the time my father (her son) died.

I remember putting money in the little blue box for Israel every Friday night at Shabbat dinner. I attended Jewish summer camps with a very Zionist bent. I grew up in a very Zionist family and have been amazed at and proud of how Israel has turned a piece of desert into a thriving, democratic, welcoming country.

While I have frequently been angered by some of Israel’s actions, until now I have never been totally and completely disgusted. I weep for what has become of the “only democratic country in the Middle East.” My grandparents are turning in their graves.

Barbara Rosen, Fullerton

..

To the editor: Despite the hysterical claims of the left here and abroad, Israel is not “turning from democracy.” Allowing the democratically elected Knesset, or parliament, to overrule a non-democratically elected judiciary is actually embracing more democracy.

If Israeli citizens don’t like it, they can vote in new members to the Knesset to change it.

The left uses the term “threat to democracy” to hide its real concern: threats to its progressive agenda.

P.J. Gendell, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: I am a proud American Jew who has visited and lectured on law in Israel. I am completely horrified and ashamed of its current attempt to subvert its judiciary and to promote even more settlements.

While I firmly believe there is more than enough blame for both Israelis and Palestinians to share, Israel’s current behavior is beyond abhorrent. The people who barely survived the Holocaust should certainly know better.

American Jews donate millions of dollars to Israel each year. All donations should stop until Israel’s right-wing government desists from abandoning democracy and further marginalizing Palestinians. Then, maybe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will listen.

Betsy Handler, Pacific Palisades