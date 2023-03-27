Letters to the Editor: The 1984 Olympics were a huge boost for L.A. The 2028 Games will be too

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host an opening ceremony for the 2028 Summer Olympics. It also hosted the Games in 1984 and 1932.

To the editor: I am confident the 2028 Summer Olympics will be a boon for our city. (“Is L.A. ready for the 2028 Olympics? Some residents express concern,” March 21)

I fondly recall going to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch the track and field competition in 1984 with my grandfather, who had also attended the 1932 Games in Los Angeles. Despite all sorts of misplaced fears, L.A. looked and felt magnificent that summer, and traffic was markedly down.

Peter Ueberroth and the organizing committee did a splendid job. The City of Angels truly felt that way in 1984.

I look forward to attending the 2028 Games and once again seeing a demonstration of the Olympic motto of “faster, higher, stronger — together.” Los Angeles is likely to be the beneficiary of the 2028 Olympics for years to come.

Ken Feldman, Tarzana

To the editor: Five years before the Olympics in Los Angeles, you feature a story about a poll saying that while 57% of L.A. residents believe the 2028 games will help the city, younger Angelenos are more skeptical.

Your last paragraph refers to the margins of sampling error, and the article also describes the poll as involving just 500 adult residents who answered telephone calls.

Why is this news? The Olympics in L.A. was approved years ago, and that decision is final. Without taking a poll, anyone can reach the conclusion of your story: People in the city have different opinions on whether the Olympics in L.A. five years from now will actually help the city.

That’s news?

Michael Miller, Los Angeles