Letters to the Editor: ‘Alvin Bragg has made America great again’

To the editor: Nobody is above the law. In a nation of more than 330 million souls, however, there was one person whom the law had not touched — before, that is, Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg presented his case against former President Trump to the grand jury, which reacted with an indictment.

Other indictments may follow, both in Georgia and in federal courts.

Might I have to alter my earlier assessment that indeed, nobody is above the law? Perhaps not. The courage and dedication that Bragg has shown amid death threats is an example for all of us to follow,

Cassie Bryer, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I thought those investigating Trump would back down, and he would emerge the winner above the law because his mimes and Fox News had a louder voice. I was wrong.

Bragg and the grand jurors in Manhattan, following death threats, bravely pursued the facts and followed through with the indictment.

With the former president scheduled to show up for his day in court next week, there is also a problem that I don’t think ever came up in our nation’s history. Current and past presidents are assigned protection for life. If Trump has to serve time, will his Secret Service detail have to be on guard too?

Don A. Norman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The indictment of Trump after more than 200 years of our presidency removes the last vestige of an American monarchy.

The president until now has been seen as above the law, and not one of them has ever been prosecuted for any alleged misdeeds.

The president was given special power when the Constitution was written. Whoever held the office could pardon anyone found guilty of a crime, effectively overriding the rule of law. This is a power and privilege typically given to monarchs.

But today, the president is one of us.

Sidney Weissman, Highland Park, Ill.

..

To the editor: Criminal justice consequences are meant to deter the offender and others from engaging in future illegal conduct.

Our society demands compliance with the law by mentally ill people, who often struggle distinguishing between reality and delusion. Surely we can demand the same from business and political leaders.

While no reasonable person can expect that Trump will ever experience contrition, our only chance of deterring future lawlessness by others is to subject him to legal consequences for criminal activity.

Joel Koury, Santa Monica

The writer is a criminal defense attorney.

..

To the editor: Two politicians with legal troubles made Friday’s newspaper.

The party of Trump was mentioned more than 16 times. The party of suspended L.A. City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was found guilty Thursday in his federal corruption trial, was mentioned zero times.

And the L.A. Times has no bias?

Greg Badovinac, North Hollywood

..

To the editor: Inarguably, Trump’s indictment for difficult-to-follow business felonies pales compared to the possibly traitorous larger offenses also pending.

But, if a criminal robs a bank, burns a building and commits some blue-collar crime as well, they have still broken the law and committed three felonies. They should be made to answer for each.

We have a cultural flaw where our president is regarded as sort of an untouchable king. Our continued fascination with the British monarchy proves this. Former President Nixon and Trump, both of whom disgraced the office, exploited this.

Our laws must apply equally to us all or they mean nothing.

Mark Diniakos, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: Trump’s money was well spent, wasn’t it? It sure kept that Stormy Daniels story quiet, didn’t it?

Maureen Cobas, Pomona, Calif.

..

To the editor: Alvin Bragg has made America great again.

Alan Segal, San Diego

..

To the editor: I awoke Friday morning to important news for our country, and especially wonderful for those of us who have been praying for some sort of accountability for the tainted leader of the previous administration.

Thus, I was not surprised that Friday’s newspaper elected to run the story about Trump’s indictment as the lead story. The other front-page articles were also important.

But I searched in vain for the special headline that day deserved, that this city and county deserved, after the Dodgers opened their season with a scorching win over their opponent.

We Dodger fans failed to have that smile-evoking little banner somewhere on the first page. We lost the chance to gloat for just a moment in the glory of an opening-day win, when Trump is trumped by the Dodgers.

Lydia Vogt, San Vito, Costa Rica