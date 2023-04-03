Letters to the Editor: A lagoon in the desert? Disney, save it for an amusement park

A rendering of Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney master-planned community, which will be built in Rancho Mirage.

To the editor: I am appalled by the “ambitious” master-planned community to be developed by Disney in the Coachella Valley, with the Burbank entertainment giant’s “whimsy and wonder.”

In an era of global climate change, this project, with its “grand oasis” of waterparks and swimming pools, is a slap in the face to all of us who try to do our part in California’s water conservation effort.

Granted, this announcement comes at a time of an amazing winter with plentiful water, but we all know that this is most likely a short-term event.

The planned community with 1,930 residential units is a behemoth in the Coachella Valley. This is all about making money for Disney.

I guess open natural space in the desert and everywhere else is a thing of the past.

Peter Pfeiffer, Altadena

To the editor: In the Coachella Valley, residents have been asked to reduce water usage by 15%.

We have done that. Our yards are sand and rock. We are careful with showers, baths, dish washing and laundry. It’s not easy; it’s considerate and careful.

Now, Disney wants to build a community a half-mile from my home that will feature a 24-acre lagoon. Not a fountain, not a pond — a lagoon.

So when I take a really short shower, I should think what?

Anne Winter, Palm Desert