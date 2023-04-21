Letters to the Editor: Mistreating a 19-year-old elected official is bad, but is it ageism?

To the editor: Seeing the term ageism applied to the young is, clearly, a young person’s perspective. It ignores the far more widespread bias against older workers who are considered past their “best by” date despite their skills and experience. (“At 19, he won a local school board seat. His first civics lesson? Age discrimination,” April 16)

It’s unfair, of course, to assume that a 19-year-old such as Triston Ezidore lacks the judgment to serve as a Culver City school board member simply because of his age. But to say a person like him is the target of ageism is a stretch.

I’m not young enough to know everything, but I recognize that digital skills, social injustice and economic inequality are acknowledged by Millennials and Gen Zers often more than by older generations. The willingness to address those issues, especially as part of public education, is vital.

Those areas are not the sole domains of the young, though.

When people with very little experience are referred to with the same terminology that’s used for those with decades of experience, it’s either time for a new term, or it’s time to obey all those laws that make it unlawful to use age as a determining factor.

Peter Altschuler, Santa Monica

To the editor: Why are older Culver City residents and politicians upset that a young man who is capable, determined and passionate serves on the local school board?

You people are constantly admonished to take political action. Now we have Ezidore, who is exercising his civic duty and being discouraged from doing so. This is outrageous and unjust. Ezidore knows what it’s like to be a student today.

Politicians who truly care about the best interests of society should celebrate the public service of people like Ezidore, not discourage it.

As a college student, I have inserted myself into political matters by voting and getting involved with my community because I care about my peers. I want to ensure my voice is heard, just like Ezidore.

Ciara Lopez Haro, Berkeley

To the editor: I want to congratulate Ezidore for his achievement and encourage him to continue to stand up for what he believes.

We desperately need engaged young people like him in our institutions if we will have a fighting chance of saving them from the division and ineffectual “leaders” who have been holding court for well beyond their expiration dates.

I’m a 63-year-old white male. My peers have had their chance and mucked things up royally. It’s time for others to try fixing what we’ve sowed.

John Sharpe, Los Angeles