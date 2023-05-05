Letters to the Editor: No Labels isn’t trying to be a third-party spoiler

Polling shows voters would be unhappy with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2024. Above, the candidates debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020.

To the editor: A common misconception is perpetuated about the No Labels 2024 “insurance project” — that it will spoil the election for former President Trump by siphoning votes away from President Biden, as Green Party nominees Ralph Nader and Jill Stein did in 2000 and 2016, respectively.

But No Labels polling shows a moderate independent unity ticket would draw equally from both sides, as was the case with Ross Perot in 1992, the last independent to run making an appeal to the vast middle of the country.

Furthermore, as No Labels clearly states on its website, it has clear guidelines for determining whether it’ll nominate a candidate. Most importantly, it’ll only continue its project if a majority of Americans desire more choice on the ballot per polling data, and if a No Labels unity ticket has a realistic path to win the electoral college.

Over the next several months, No Labels will be stating its positions on major public policy issues with an eye toward solutions that can have bipartisan support and reflect the desires of the majority of Americans. Now is not the time give up.

Donald R. Beall, Corona del Mar