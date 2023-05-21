Letters to the Editor: Is Dianne Feinstein stubborn, or is something else keeping her in Washington?

To the editor: The hubris of everyone involved in allowing Democrat Dianne Feinstein to continue serving in the U.S. Senate boggles the mind.

My mother suffered with dementia — not related to encephalitis, which Feinstein reportedly had as a complication from shingles, but dementia nevertheless. I have great compassion for anyone suffering from any kind of diminution of mental capacity. When it was beyond clear that my mom didn’t have the brain power to serve as a co-trustee of my family’s estate, my father appointed a new trustee.

If Feinstein does not even know that she has been gone from the Senate for months — as The Times’ own reporting makes clear — then please, it’s time to relieve Feinstein and select a new senator. Now.

Mitzi Schwarz, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As a daily reader of The Times since 1982, I feel that your reports and opinions regarding Feinstein’s health lack facts essential to understanding her position. In fact, they obscure the real issue with hearsay and sidebar speculation.

To wit: Feinstein knows Republicans will block a Democrat from replacing her on the Senate Judiciary Committee, thereby obstructing President Biden’s judicial appointments meant to moderate a federal judiciary packed by his predecessor with radicals.

That is the issue — a fascist takeover, not age, senility, selfishness or Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise to appoint a Black woman. Cries to resign play into the Republican agenda to force a resignation.

Instead, as the wolves circle, Feinstein and her able staff have once again put the country’s well-being before her own, discreetly and strategically keeping her seat and casting essential votes despite obvious discomfort.

God bless her for sticking around.

Pamela Horner, San Clemente

..

To the editor: This is truly a sad ending for Feinstein, who has undertaken an otherwise stellar career.

In my reading, I have not been able to ascertain if Feinstein has ever received vaccination against shingles. Still, her current plight should be a teaching moment for those who have not been vaccinated against this disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over age 50 as well as those over age 19 with an immune-compromised condition receive two doses of Shingrix. The vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing shingles.

John T. Chiu, M.D., Newport Beach

..

To the editor: California voters elected Feinstein to serve a six-year term ending January 2025, so she has every right to finish. But, this situation would not happen if we had term limits.

The debate should not be about Feinstein or her personal health. The national debate should be whether we, as voters, should continue reelecting the same incumbents three and four times, in addition to systemic electoral reform — like a limit of two terms for U.S. senators.

I have served on appointed municipal commissions, and I know from experience that when one person steps down, it encourages another to step up. Term limits could help with that, along with an electorate that does not vote based on simple name recognition helped by incumbency.

Aaron Kohrs, Alexandria, Va.