Letters to the Editor: Today’s nukes are much worse than the Hiroshima bomb. They must never be used

Heads of government from the G7 nations visit the the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19.

To the editor: ﻿After reading the mixed and somewhat weak resolutions from the G7 summit to the threat and proliferation of nuclear weapons in our world, one should keep a very important and formidable consideration in mind: Current nuclear weapons are 20 to 30 times more powerful and destructive than those used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II in 1945.

If they are ever used (God forbid), it will not be a “controlled destruction.” It could very well end all life on this planet.

This is the scenario that must be addressed.

Rick Solomon, Lake Balboa

To the editor: As a 9-year-old on Dec. 7, 1941, I have vivid memories and strong emotions about that era.

I’ve been to Japan three times — twice while serving in Korea and once recently, including a visit to Hiroshima. It’s a beautiful country with lovely people.

I’ve been to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii and toured the USS Arizona site and all the various monuments. I sobbed uncontrollably after reading plaques with lists of the dead on each American ship.

To this day, I have no regret that President Harry Truman saved many American lives as well of thousands of others all across the globe by ordering the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I hope as all sane people do that another nuclear weapon will never be used again.

Dave Simon, North Hollywood