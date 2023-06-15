Letters to the Editor: Admit it, Republican candidates: You want Trump convicted

Former President Trump leaves Doral, Fla., for his arraignment on federal charges in Miami on June 13.

To the editor: Most prominent Republicans — especially those seeking the GOP presidential nomination — are waxing even more disingenuous than usual in addressing former President Trump’s federal indictment. (“GOP leaders are playing with fire by impugning Trump indictment,” editorial, June 13)

What they say: It reflects the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department, which seeks to eliminate the 2024 GOP presidential candidate with the best poll numbers.

What they privately believe: Far and away the best hope for the GOP to retake the presidency is to have Trump removed from contention, either by defeat in the primary or because he faces criminal charges.

Advertisement

The truth that Republicans dare not speak is that Biden’s reelection bid can be thwarted by one or more likely GOP candidates — but not by Trump himself.

Devra Mindell, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: According to the federal indictment, there are 17 “top secret” and 54 “secret” documents that provide part of the basis for charging Trump.

The GOP, as a group, is taking the position that Trump is being victimized by the Biden administration, and what he’s done should not cause the legal action against him. Maybe they’re right.

Given this, Republican leaders should look at these documents and inform the public of what they found. If the documents are worthy of public display, then they should intercede with the Justice Department and insist that the documents all be made available.

Then everyone would know for sure that this prosecution is a waste of taxpayer dollars and is really just an attempt to prevent Trump from returning to the Oval Office.

What could be more to the point?

Doug Tennant, Dana Point

..

To the editor: I would like to ask for a clarification from Republicans who condemn the Trump indictment.

Do you contend that Trump didn’t do the acts alleged in the indictment? Or that even if he did them, those acts do not constitute a crime? Or even if he did these acts and those acts constitute crimes, he should not be prosecuted?

If the answer is the last option, then for exactly which crimes committed after leaving office is an ex-president immune from prosecution?

Tony Castañares, Hollywood

..

To the editor: Trump was not indicted and charged with 37 felony counts because he’s a Republican. He allegedly broke the law because, according to the indictment, he lied to investigators and refused to return the documents to the government.

If we are a nation of laws, then why are Republicans trying to make Trump exempt from them?

Donald Peppars, Pomona