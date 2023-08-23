Letters to the Editor: Trump is skipping the debate because he’s unfit to be president

To the editor: “Why would I allow people at 1 or 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?” asked former President Trump during an interview in June. (“Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates,” Aug. 20)

Well, sir, I know you take great pride in the base to which you pander.

But the reason you should take questions is to show the rest of us that you actually have answers, substance, real knowledge and plans, and can actually take the heat with more concern for what is good for the nation than what is good for your ego.

The reality TV huckster shows his lack of fitness once again.

Jane Diamond, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Trump’s supposed excuse for skipping the GOP’s first presidential primary debate is, “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had.”

What Trump really thinks but dares not admit: Though his hard-core base reliably thrills to seeing him in any televised forum, his performance in an impartially moderated debate will surely cost him far more votes than he might gain from undecided viewers.

Dennis Alston, Atwater, Calif.

..

To the editor: Trump is seriously wounded over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “listless vessels” remark? Wow, imagine what sticks and stones could do.

David Dawson, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: Am I missing something, or shouldn’t someone seeking the nomination of a major political party be required to participate in said party’s debates?

Johnny Thompson, San Diego