Letters to the Editor: Do Trump’s Christian supporters worship a different version of Jesus?

Christian-themed pro-Trump hats are sold at a campaign rally for the former president in Ohio on March 16.

To the editor: What has Donald Trump ever done to suggest that he is in any way aligned with Jesus? It is one thing to say that King David was also imperfect, but to be totally flawed and proud of it does not reflect Christ. (“Jesus is their savior, Trump is their candidate. Ex-president’s backers say he shares faith, values,” May 20)

Rather, it is becoming an ever more glaring reality that what passes itself off as “conservative Christianity” is not remotely Christian at its core.

What did Jesus ever say to justify the forceful suppression of other beliefs? What did he say that justifies the denial of urgently needed medical care to women? Did he actually tell his followers that the Samaritan was good because he didn’t stop to offer help?

This is the Catholicism of the Spanish Inquisition or the murderous insecurity of Iran’s Islamic theocracy. When people insist that their security requires that anyone who is not on their team be subject to their every whim, I see it as the furthest thing from Christ.

The Golden Rule is not limited in application to one’s own culture, race, gender or any other group.

Jack Quirk, Porter Ranch

To the editor: I have read at least a half dozen articles from different media sources about evangelical Christians supporting Trump. They all seem to be asking the same question: Why?

I recall a survey in the 1990s asking Christians a variety of questions to get an idea about their mind set. One question I remember went something like this: How do you know you are a Christian?

Problem was, there were many different answers given. There is only one correct answer that I know of, and it’s this: I know that I’m a Christian because I have put my complete trust in Jesus Christ for my salvation.

This is the core problem with asking Christians why they support Trump. The assumption that all the people who call themselves Christians are actually Christian is wrong. Just because your parents are Christian or you have gone to church your whole life or you are an American doesn’t make you Christian.

Simply put, in religious terms, some of these people simply do not know the Lord. But most people know at least a little about Christian ethics, and this is what causes confusion and disbelief on the part of nonbelievers regarding evangelicals’ support for Trump.

Robert Pacheco, Whittier

To the editor: This article reports that conservative Christians maintain that the former president shares their values.

My advice to these folks is to look closely at Mr. Trump‘s character and ask themselves,”How would Jesus have voted?”

Herb Weinberg, Marina del Rey