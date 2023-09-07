Letters to the Editor: The increase in racist attacks is Donald Trump’s legacy

Mourners view crosses in remembrance of the victims of a racist shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 28.

To the editor: If anyone still wonders about former President Trump’s legacy, read reporter Jaweed Kaleem’s article in The Times. It points to several deadly racist assaults during and after Trump’s tenure.

We remember vividly the presidential debate in September 2020 when the then-president was asked whether he’d denounce white supremacy and militias. “Give me a name,” he said, and then-challenger Joe Biden suggested the Proud Boys.

Trump’s idea of a denunciation was, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

They didn’t. Several not-so-proud boys were sentenced recently to very long prison terms for their part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. And Trump himself faces a similar fate in the wake of four indictments. What a legacy.

With a nod to FDR, the name Trump will forever live in infamy.

Steve Arvin, Los Angeles

To the editor: I do not believe that racist attacks are something truly new in America, nor that they are truly occurring at a greater rate (per capita) than in the past.

I do see, however, they are far more front-of-mind for me and others with whom I have discussed the subject.

There are so many more sources of information available to us now than in the past, and many of us are immersed in them throughout the day. Surely it may be good news, in some ways, that we are more aware of such things.

The vital question is this: What are we doing about the violence now that we are more aware of it?

Several different responses to the problem have been proposed, including gun control and better mental health programs. We can certainly try such things and pursue those that yield helpful results.

What we cannot afford to do is nothing.

Jack Quirk, Porter Ranch

To the editor: Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said, “I think it’s strange to vilify an object.” Really?

Yes, it would be strange to vilify a fluffy teddy bear, a baby doll or an award-winning novel. But can a gun be compared to any of those objects?

Until we as a country unanimously vilify semiautomatic AR-15-style rifles and Glock handguns, these senseless killings will continue.

As hard as I try to understand, I just don’t get it.

Patti Steffen, Thousand Oaks