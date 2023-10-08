Letters to the Editor: Don’t take away right turns on red from law-abiding drivers

Large signs indicate to drivers when they cannot turn right on a red light at an intersection in San Diego.

To the editor: Turning right on a red light, if performed legally, poses no more risk to a pedestrian than any other driver’s legal action at an intersection. (“San Francisco could ban right-hand turns on red. Could L.A. soon follow?” Oct. 3)

The real problems are that too many drivers and pedestrians do not obey the laws, and the laws are not being enforced. It is rare to see anyone, driver or pedestrian, being ticketed anymore.

Too many drivers fail to stop short of the crosswalk on a red light. Instead, they roll right through on a right turn while barely even slowing down to look for pedestrians or cross traffic.

Too many pedestrians do not pay attention before stepping into the crosswalk, or they cross the street on a red light.

Irresponsible and reckless behavior won’t stop without more law enforcement.

Dan Gonzales, Los Angeles

To the editor: L.A. desperately needs to adopt measures to make walking and bicycling safer and more attractive options.

One example: As a bicyclist, I often am on streets where two lanes of traffic turn right onto freeways or other roads without stopping. To continue straight ahead, I have to ride in the middle of the road, or hope that drivers behind me notice me and wait for me to cross the two lanes before turning right. Both options are dangerous.

How about building “flyovers” that bicyclists and pedestrians can use to go over the two right-turning lanes? They could also take walkers and bicyclists quickly and safely over massive signal-controlled intersections with traffic coming from multiple directions.

So much can and should be done. We just need the will to do it.

Paul Bergman, Pasadena

To the editor: Of course right turns can be achieved safely on our streets. Consider the system in Paris, a city with walkers, cyclists, scooters, drivers, buses, ambulances and just about anything else that moves.

People pay attention because there are eye-level signals with a bike or pedestrian icon, which are easy to see.

Furthermore, people aren’t always on phones. Those who should wear helmets typically do so and are conscious of their surroundings to navigate safely.

Finally, people there don’t try always to beat the light. They are more courteous.

The last two points cannot be said about drivers in Los Angeles. Our driving manners got very bad during the pandemic and must change.

Traffic experts in Los Angeles should contact their counterparts in Paris. The 2024 Summer Olympics will be in Paris, followed four years later by the Games in Los Angeles. Maybe the systems in Paris can be utilized here in a pilot program to make everyone safer.

Nancy Freedman, Los Angeles

To the editor: It’s really right turns when the light turns green that put pedestrians at risk.

Typically, drivers who plan to turn right on a red light stop to see if someone is in the crosswalk or about to enter one before making the turn. The real problem happens when drivers come to a light that just turned green and turn as people and bikes start entering the crosswalk.

In L.A., the problem has been solved at many intersections by having the “walk” light start two or three seconds before drivers get their green light. I have been hit in a crosswalk when I started on the green light and someone turned right.

Edward Gilbert, Studio City

To the editor: Rather than banning right turns on red lights, wouldn’t it be better to give pedestrians their own light to cross on and have diagonal crossings as well? There are some intersections on Alvarado Street in Los Angeles designed this way, and it seems to be safer for pedestrians and improves the flow of traffic.

I think trying to get the word out about not turning right on a red light would be challenging, and enforcing a new law against it would be even more so.

Stephanie Scott, La Cañada Flintridge