Letters to the Editor: There is no such thing as a humane zoo. Stop locking up animals for entertainment

To the editor: My heart sang as I read the beautiful piece by Kitty Block of the Humane Society of the United States, celebrating the resurrection of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, animal free, and condemning the exploitation of animals for human entertainment.

I must, however, question the suggestion that we should avoid only those zoos that are not accredited by the Assn. of Zoos and Aquariums.

While an accreditation, ascertaining adequate food, shelter and living space, signifies a vast improvement on facilities without that guarantee, it does not make it OK to lock up members of other species so that we can gawk at them.

In the early 20th century, Ota Benga, a human pygmy, was displayed at the Bronx Zoo because patrons enjoyed staring at him. A century later most of us are ashamed of that history, because, thankfully, society has evolved.

As that evolution continues, we are coming to accept that magnificent wild animals do not belong in the entertainment industry, including zoos, no matter their accreditation.

Karen Dawn, Santa Barbara

The writer is executive director of the animal advocacy nonprofit DawnWatch.

To the editor: Thank you for publishing Block’s piece. Highlighting the horror that comes for an hour of “ooh and ah” as we watch a majestic tiger jump through a ring of fire, is most appreciated.

I believe people need to go back to animal-free circuses and prove to these companies that they can be just as successful without the suffering of sentient beings.

Lisa Jacobs, Los Angeles