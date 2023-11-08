Letters to the Editor: Mourning Paul Kessler, the Jewish protester who died in Thousand Oaks

Mourners gather to pay their respects to Paul Kessler, who died Monday after suffering a head injury in Thousand Oaks as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed.

To the editor: Paul Kessler never should have died. Then again, kind gentle loving people do not belong at rallies or protests where there are people who have no respect for human life and behave like savages.

No doubt, emotions run deep on both sides of the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests. But as a result, Kessler’s family is left to grieve his violent and untimely death.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

To the editor: As a former long-time resident of Agoura Hills, I remember feeling the antisemitism “just below the surface.”

I once stood on the exact same street corner on Westlake Blvd. in front of the Shell station. In 2008 I peacefully held signs for Barack Obama and was harassed and spat on. I heard people yelling “you must be a Jew.” I distinctly remember feeling fear from these “drive-by“ haters. I packed up my signs and left in one piece.

So although I am not surprised by the death of Mr. Kessler, I am nevertheless beyond saddened.

I grieve for his family and friends. I will recite the Mourner’s Kaddish for him — a traditional Jewish prayer for the dead.

Finally, the insularity and bigotry in Westlake Village is now out in the open. I’m glad I moved away from this toxic town. It’s a sad day in the Conejo Valley — and the official end of their imaginary bubble of safety and security.

Michael Peikoff, Los Angeles