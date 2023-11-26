Letters to the Editor: The 10 is open. Why doesn’t L.A. fix the traffic death crisis just as quickly?

Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, speaks alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass about the 10 Freeway fire and closure on Nov. 11.

To the editor: On the afternoon of Nov. 19, a vigil and memorial service were held for three pedestrians who lost their lives to traffic violence along a stretch of Venice Boulevard in the last six weeks. The event was hosted by parents and neighbors at City Language Immersion Charter School. (“Newsom responded quickly, and very publicly, to L.A. freeway fire but still faces scrutiny,” Nov. 21)

We placed “ghost tires” at three intersections at exactly the same time city leadership was heralding the reopening of the 10 Freeway. Councilmember Heather Hutt graciously joined us, marched with us and vowed to get a traffic signal funded and installed in this treacherous stretch of road as soon as possible.

We now know that road construction miracles can be pulled off when the need is urgent, as Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass stressed with respect to the 10 Freeway.

Our community is asking this: What could be more urgent than saving people’s lives as they walk in their neighborhoods and making sure students are as safe as possible as they go to and from school?

Brooke Rios, Los Angeles

The writer is executive director of New Los Angeles Charter Schools, which runs City Language Immersion Charter School.

To the editor: I applaud Caltrans for continuing to evaluate the long-term steps needed to repair the 10 Freeway. More important, the state needs to prevent future catastrophes.

As for the fire that caused the freeway closure, the state was aware for months that the tenant leasing space underneath the 10 had failed to pay rent and that flammable materials were being stored there.

The state could have immediately sued for unlawful detainer for failure to pay rent and for improper storage, or for nuisance for the storage. Either suit could have resulted in an expedited order and cleanup before the fire.

John Caragozian, Los Angeles

The writer is an attorney.

To the editor: It is unwise, from a national security standpoint, to put 90% of our transportation dollars into pavement. Caltrans has a bias against trains.

Jon Hartmann, Los Angeles

To the editor: If Bass, Newsom or Vice President Kamala Harris gave L.A.’s homelessness disaster half of the urgency and focus they gave the 10 Freeway closure, maybe something tangible and encompassing could be achieved to address our city’s growing disease.

Until then, we’ll all wait for the next disaster that compromises business rather than humanity for our elected officials to take real action.

Matthew Flynn, Studio City