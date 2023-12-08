Letters to the Editor: Start treating fossil fuel companies like Purdue Pharma

Purdue Pharma’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Stamford, Conn., in 2007.

To the editor: The fate of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, as described by columnist Robin Abcarian, should be the future of the world’s oil and gas giants.

Those companies should “become a public trust, overseen by an independent board, that would steer the company’s profits to addressing the crisis it helped cause.”

The fossil fuel corporations’ new mission would become doing less, year over year, of their longtime previous mission — digging up and selling primeval carbon. And the sooner this happens, the better for the planet.

Advertisement

Gregory Wright, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Abcarian asks if members of the Sackler family, which owned Purdue Pharma, have suffered enough.

Until the answer to “Are they in jail?” is “yes,” the answer to Abcarian’s question is “no.”

Kelley Willis, Venice