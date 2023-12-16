Letters to the Editor: In what world does blocking a freeway bring sympathy to a cause?

To the editor: Members of the pro-Palestinian group IfNotNow who took over the 110 Freeway on Dec. 13 need to be held fully accountable for their actions, financially and criminally.

The costs for law enforcement, paramedics, the fire department, Caltrans and all other public agencies that had to respond to this need to be paid by all of those detained or arrested for the blockade of a public access portal.

Illegal actions require responsibility and consequences. First responders’ handling of this illegal freeway takeover may have created a dangerous lack of service elsewhere.

There are many legitimate ways to protest, bring attention to a cause or make an opinion public. Blocking a freeway isn’t one of them. This group has made itself a focus of anger and resentment and has likely brought negative attention to its cause.

If blocking a freeway gets a slap on the wrist, we can expect this kind of illegal and dangerous protest to continue.

Rick Fore, Ventura

To the editor: We live in a democracy, where your voice is heard at the ballot box, not by blocking a freeway.

Intentionally blocking a freeway is illegal and frankly dangerous to those who depend on the roads. There should be no hesitation in making those responsible pay the consequences for their actions.

Let’s stop this nonsense.

William N. Hoke, Manhattan Beach