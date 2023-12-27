Letters to the Editor: Gavin Newsom is wrong about kicking Trump off the ballot

To the editor: In response to the effort to kick former President Trump off the ballot, Gov. Gavin Newsom responded, “In California, we defeat candidates at the polls.” Yes, we do, and in California, we have a system where you win by getting the most votes.

In America, there is a different system. Recall that in 2016, American voters handily “defeated” Trump at the polls by nearly 3 million votes. But the electoral college, a mere 538 people, voted him into office anyway.

People who warn that using the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment to kick Trump off the ballot would harm democracy in “our” presidential election forget that there is no such thing.

Trump, who was awarded four years of the presidency by one of the U.S. Constitution’s most undemocratic features, has no right to complain when another part of that Constitution threatens his candidacy.

Coyote Marin, San Francisco

To the editor: I realize Newsom is not a lawyer, but any lawyer in his universe of advisors and acquaintances could tell him that if a law or constitutional provision is “clear on its face,” that is what you go with. And if you do need backup, you look to the history of the wording.

In the case of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the wording is clear on its face. Moreover, the historical context of the provision could not be clearer.

To uphold the clear meaning of a constitutional provision is the duty of our judicial system. It is not a political distraction.

Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles

To the editor: David Lauter’s balanced analysis of the 14th Amendment issue makes it very clear that the U.S. Supreme Court will never allow Trump to be taken off any state ballot. And this is quite appropriate.

If the U.S. electorate is dumb enough to return this person to the White House, perhaps we all deserve what we get.

It should never be forgotten that the Senate could have put this issue to rest if its Republican members were courageous enough to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial in 2021. Alas, that spineless lot continues to bow down before its unquestioned leader.

William French, Los Angeles