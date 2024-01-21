Letters to the Editor: After the Iowa caucus, is there a trump card Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis can play?

Former President Trump speaks during a party after the Republican caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.

To the editor: I found Robin Abcarian’s analysis of Monday’s Iowa caucuses highlighting the delusional behaviors of candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to be spot-on.

However, history will be the final arbiter of this dangerous and unprecedented time for our country’s fragile democracy. Indeed, Trump’s cult-like followers continue to accept and relish all the vile and putrid garbage he feeds them. Sadly his toxicity has infected roughly half of the country’s populace.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was widely excoriated during the 2016 presidential campaign for saying that half of Trump supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables.” The past few years clearly show the woman was not wrong.

Instead, she vastly underestimated how many of these aforementioned deplorables there are.

Ramona Saenz, Alhambra

To the editor: In GOP primary battles, disingenuousness still reigns supreme.

Both Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, and Florida Gov. DeSantis harbor fervent but unspoken hopes that Trump’s overarching legal challenges will derail his candidacy, one way or the other.

Openly sharing that hope would amount to political suicide; Trump’s loyal legions won’t back anyone who dares question his eligibility for reelection.

But Haley and DeSantis may soon play, well, a trump card. Polls increasingly suggest that they both stand a much better chance than Trump of prevailing over Biden. It’s a good bet that one or both of them may soon embrace and, well, trumpet that looming truth.

Rona Dolgin, Los Angeles