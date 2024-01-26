Letters to the Editor: The Times endorsed George Gascón. A reader asks: ‘What are you smoking?’

To the editor: The Times’ editorial board has endorsed Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón for reelection. What are you smoking?

The public realized it made a terrible mistake when it elected him in 2020 and tried to recall this guy twice. He last narrowly escaped a recall election in 2022 after 27% of the signatures submitted by recall backers were determined to not be valid.

Deputy district attorneys were involved with the signature process in my neighborhood. The governments of more than 30 cities in Los Angeles County have passed votes of no confidence in Gascón.

What does that tell you? And yet you think he should be reelected. Disturbing!

The most important concept in our civilization is that there are consequences for violating our laws. Perception is very important, and that’s the problem with Gascón: He is perceived to lean toward criminals and not the victims.

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

To the editor: You omitted a major weakness of Gascón’s tenure.

Though, as the editorial mentioned, many of the criticisms of his policies are false and based on political agendas, he has set certain policies about sentencing enhancements and about handling juvenile offenders that should be abandoned — not because the underlying sentiment to moderate an often overly harsh system is misguided, but because having blanket “zero exception” policies in an office of professionals is ill-advised.

For example, look at his blanket policies on many sentencing enhancements, which shows a lack of trust in the staff of his office. Surely, there must be some cases that cry out for enhanced punishment. Are there not enough competent deputy district attorneys to have a panel to decide these things on a case-by-case basis?

Gascón’s rule has engendered resentment in the ranks.

I am a former deputy public defender and have not decided for whom I will vote, but I would feel a lot more comfortable with Gascón were he to abandon these ill-conceived blanket policies.

Andrew E. Rubin, Los Angeles

To the editor: I’m a raving liberal, sometimes called the very offensive term “libtard” even.

But I don’t support Gascón for district attorney. There are just some jobs in which I don’t want someone like me.

Susan Hodgson, Burbank

To the editor: The Times’ recent endorsement of Gascón includes mention of his serving as both police chief and district attorney in San Francisco.

That’s like endorsing Donald Trump because he is a real estate investor.

Reading the opinion page of The Times is a good reminder of why I live and vote elsewhere.

David Busse, Columbia Falls, Mont.