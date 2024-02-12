Letters to the Editor: Gaza protesters and the FBI’s ugly history of infiltrating antiwar groups

Thousands protest in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

To the editor: As ACLU lawyer Kia Hamadanchy notes, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) called on the FBI to investigate protesters demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

I am only 10 years younger than Pelosi but a generation removed. By sheer luck in high school I was saved from being drafted in the Vietnam War. I remember someone in my class crying because his draft lottery number was 1.

The FBI’s involvement in infiltrating and destabilizing peace groups during the Vietnam War is well documented.

At election times, Democrats always ignore the left while Republicans wallow in their right wing. The evidence suggests neither strategy is good.

Pelosi’s and President Biden’s policies on Gaza are divorced from today’s realities. All-out support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government will not work, and neither will demonizing the Palestinians.

These approaches risk the support of everyone I know in the coming, crucial battle to defeat former President Trump and save our democracy.

Charles Mark-Walker, North Hills