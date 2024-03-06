Letters to the Editor: I spent decades in government. ‘Career politicians’ are often the best politicians

To the editor: Your editorial defending “career politicians” was spot on. Some are good, some are bad.

I worked for three elected county assessors in my 36-year career in Riverside County. All three were very good — knowledgeable with high integrity and interest in service over recognition.

In that time I also worked very closely with most of the other 57 elected county assessors throughout California. They too were quite good — dedicated to their constituents and not looking for a higher office.

Ironically, when term limits are imposed or people vote in the least-experienced or least-qualified candidates, it’s lobbyists and special interests who often steer the ship, because those who lack background are easily swayed — the very outcome voters hope to avoid by opposing “career politicians.”

Cathy Colt, Beaumont

To the editor: “Career politician” is a label that opposing campaigns hang upon persons who have worked in elected offices — usually a decade or more — when they want to suggest that a candidate is not deserving of support when running for their next office.

When an inexperienced aspirant to an office is campaigning against a longtime elected legislator or executive, the “career politician” label is a convenient way to cast some doubt on an old hand’s motivation to run for public office.

Campaigning goons will use whatever they must to tar opponents. There are plenty of very honorable labels for longtime public servants. Those are what ought to be used by honest brokers during election periods, including “experienced legislator,” “experienced public servant” and so forth.

Mark Driskill, Long Beach