Letters to the Editor: Give ‘Generation Alpha’ a break. Millennial offspring can’t be that bad

To the editor: The article about Gen Alpha kids being feral and taking over the internet doesn’t make sense. Kids will be kids regardless of the generation, and they have the innate ability to adapt to innovation.

Chuck Wenborne, San Dimas

To the editor: The kids are not alright because the adults are not alright. Instead of victim-blaming children or an entire generation of young parents, can we admit that we are all experiencing lingering effects of a global pandemic and historic levels of strain on the social, cultural, political and economic systems that shape our lives?

We lived through the same storm, but on very different boats. Some families were able to provide the stability and support that allowed their children to thrive, while others unraveled due to lost jobs, unstable housing, overwhelming stress or lost family members. Let us move past casting blame and move toward building a world in which we take better care of ourselves and each other.

Diana Zelezny, Arcadia

To the editor: Those who wring their hands over the Alphas’ poor reading skills might consider the possibility that this demographic is simply recasting the meaning of “read.” Case in point: Watch a 4-year-old build a Lego replica of a skyscraper “reading” from a wordless instruction manual.

Mark Steinberg, Los Angeles