Letters to the Editor: The Israeli strike against Gaza food aid workers sure didn’t look like an accident

Palestinians inspect a World Central Kitchen vehicle wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on April 2.

To the editor: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, similar to Captain Renault in “Casablanca,” was shocked, shocked that an Israeli strike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers as they were feeding the hungry in Gaza.

The fact that their vehicles were well identified, traveling in convoy and following the route they had told the Israel Defense Forces they would use seemed to be lost on the prime minister when he acknowledged responsibility but cautioned, “It happens in war.”

Of course, plans to continue feeding the hungry in Gaza have been postponed. Was this consequence unintended or intended? You decide.

Advertisement

Frank Ferrone, El Cajon

..

To the editor: With all the resolutions and international calls for Israel to agree to a cease-fire, why are there not similar demands for Hamas to surrender?

Hamas started this fight, using the people of Gaza as shields. It has hoarded weapons and supplies, including food that could prevent famine.

Where is the outrage? Why is the world always so one-sided in its condemnation? The war would end immediately if Hamas surrendered.

Greg Hirsch, San Marcos

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Netanyahu is an autocrat in sheep’s clothing.

Future generations of Palestinian grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be reminded of who caused the annihilation of their family members, and I have no doubt that some specter of Hamas will rise again.

Israel will never know peace because of Netanyahu.

Karen Espanol, Culver City

..

To the editor: If the IDF could not restrain itself from killing seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza, we can only imagine the carnage it has inflicted on the nameless, faceless and powerless civilians in Gaza.

The 33,000 dead Palestinians in Gaza are not just the unfortunate casualties of war. They are the victims of a vengeful campaign intended to terrorize, humiliate and intimidate Palestinians.

Unfortunately, Hamas has already won this war in that its evil has exposed the moral bankruptcy of Netanyahu’s government in the eyes of the world. I salute those brave Israelis who oppose his repugnant policy.

John Williams, Burbank