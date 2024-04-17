Letters to the Editor: Autopia is better for Knott’s Ghost Town than Disney’s Tomorrowland. Electrify now

Autopia riders make their way along the track in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland on March 11.

To the editor: I was lucky enough to ride Disneyland’s Autopia the year it opened. Much of the carbon dioxide pollution from my 1955 ride is still in our atmosphere and still warming our planet. It will be there for hundreds of years to come. (“Hurry up with the electric cars, Disneyland. There’s no time to waste,” column, April 9)

But, this old dog has learned some new (pollution-reducing) tricks.

For nearly five years, I’ve enjoyed driving an all-electric Hyundai Kona. I can travel more than 70 miles on $5 worth of electrons from Southern California Edison, though nearly all of my fuel actually comes from the the much cheaper and cleaner solar panels on my roof.

Fossil-fueled cars were cutting edge in the 19th century. They are now more appropriate for Knott’s Berry Farm’s Ghost Town than for Disney’s Tomorrowland.

For the sake of our kids and grandkids, later is too late. Electrify now.

Tom Hazelleaf, Seal Beach