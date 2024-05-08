Letters to the Editor: We can have wildlife protection and clean energy. These groups are showing the way

The L.A. Department of Water and Power’s Pine Tree Wind Farm and Solar Power Plant in the Tehachapi Mountains is seen in 2021.

To the editor: Sammy Roth’s column on the need for a solar energy grand bargain in California paints a bleak picture of infighting and delays in the effort to build out renewable energy. But glimmers of hope can be seen, especially when it comes to balancing our need for both utility-scale solar and distributed energy such as rooftop solar.

Take, for example, the Northern Chumash Tribal Council’s recent deal with offshore wind developers. They agreed to a phased approach to designating the boundaries of a marine sanctuary off the coast of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties while allowing the laying of cable transmission lines needed for offshore wind development. Good-faith negotiations have ensured that both the marine sanctuary and offshore wind will coexist.

Similarly, there’s been significant cooperation between the renewable energy industry and proponents of the proposed Chuckwalla National Monument. After discussions, the two sides agreed on a path forward that opens the door for both new federal protections of pristine desert land and opportunities for responsible utility-scale solar development and transmission.

While the politics may be tricky and the road ahead uncertain, there are indeed precedents for a “grand bargain.” These compromises show that the disagreements are not insurmountable and should not define the future of clean energy development in California.

Sander Kushen, San Gabriel

The writer is California press secretary for the Sierra Club.

To the editor: Roth presents an argument about rooftop solar that really doesn’t exist.

Very few rooftop solar advocates have an issue with large-scale renewables; many believe in an “all of the above” approach. Our only position is that rooftop solar ought to be encouraged to grow — along with other renewable energy sources.

There has never been a concerted effort by rooftop solar advocates to limit large-scale renewables. In contrast, the utilities and their union supporters pursue policies that have the direct result of quashing rooftop solar.

So what’s the grand bargain? Just stop attacking rooftop solar, and we go on our merry way.

Susan Dembowski, Pasadena

To the editor: Many environmentalists object to the killing of birds and bats by wind turbines, as well as solar power plants with deadly circular-mirror-array “light cones” that can incinerate birds in flight.

Meanwhile, Scotland has openly abandoned its “net zero” climate plan, and political leaders elsewhere in Britain are softening their calls to abandon fossil fuels.

If we really hope to combat global warming, we must embrace the deployment of modular nuclear reactors. These small and typically underground units enjoy vastly enhanced safety while emitting essentially no greenhouse gasses.

Wind and solar cannot responsibly meet the scale of our power demands. Our choice is to minimize global warming by embracing safe nuclear power, or to join political leaders in Britain in giving up the fight.

J. Philip Barnes, San Pedro