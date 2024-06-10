Letters to the Editor: Humans are the worst species of renters

To the editor: I wonder how the letter writers who appear to denounce pet-friendly housing as detrimental to other tenants’ quality of life would feel about having a neighbor with a colicky infant. Or a screaming toddler who throws objects on the floor or against the walls. Or a rebellious teenager. Or a neighbor who blares music day and night. Or a smoker whose cigarette stench seeps through windows and vents. Or a neighbor who cooks with spices that can stink up the neighborhood.

One letter writer is concerned about pet-caused damage and the costs of repairs. Does it cost less to repair human-caused damages to carpets stained from accidental spills of coffee, wine and food? Does it cost less to paint over the “art” that children draw on walls?

Whether one resides in a communal living situation or in a single-family home, any and all of the aforementioned disturbances can impact the sanity and quality of life for neighbors.

Many tenants who have a pet or want to get one must sign a contract that says that if the pet is a nuisance, the owner must rectify the situation or move out. Can the same contract be presented to tenants who are unruly and constantly annoy their neighbors?

Sherry Brewer, Sherman Oaks