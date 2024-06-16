Letters to the Editor: Will a lifeguard’s ‘deeply held religious beliefs’ prevent him from doing his job?

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian notes how one L.A. County lifeguard upset by the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag has taken the culture war to the beach. From what I understand, lifeguards are there to protect lives, not condemn them.

The “deeply held religious belief” argument is really nothing new. In one of my political science classes in the 1970s, we learned about arguments to the effect of, “It is my sincerely held religious conviction that virgins are to be sacrificed to the volcanoes.” Perhaps more recently, it was, “Witches were to be burned at the stake.”

What I think needs to be done is to begin peeling away this “layer” euphemistically called “deeply held religious beliefs.” But we do not dare do so, lest we succumb to our respective internalized insecurities — indoctrinated, of course, by religious beliefs.

Perhaps more accurately, we are witnessing the rise of dominionism.

As for Christianity, I seem to recall that the big focus was on what Jesus instructed after all that Old Testament stuff — and also, to respect life rather than stone it to death.

Bree Turner, Morro Bay

To the editor: Once again, a public employee determines that his deeply held religious beliefs prevent him from performing basic job duties.

With this lifeguard too distressed to even view a Pride flag, one wonders how he survives each June, where Pride month is referenced everywhere.

One also wonders how he can possibly interact with and protect a public that includes folks of many beliefs and opinions. Would he even deign to rescue a person he finds objectionable to his deeply held religious beliefs?

My own tell me he needs to grow up and do his job.

Randy Henderson, Valley Village

To the editor: The section of Will Rogers State Beach where the lifeguard is stationed has been a major gay beach since at least the late 1960s. His strong “religious” prejudice makes it questionable that he will do the job he is paid to do at that beach.

He needs to do what is required, quit or be held accountable for making it very clear that he may not do his lifesaving job at that beach.

Barry Greenfield, West Hollywood