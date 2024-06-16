Letters to the Editor: Trump’s billionaire donors are telling the rest of us to go eat cake

Supporters rally in anticipation of former President Trump’s arrival at a fundraiser in San Francisco on June 6.

To the editor: Inside a multimillion-dollar residence, barricaded from the masses by police for six city blocks in San Francisco, tech leaders met earlier this month to voice their support and open their wallets for former President Trump.

As one attendee who flipped political allegiance pointed out, he witnessed “how ‘the apparatus’ — media and other governmental institutions — went against [Trump].” Therefore, as a member of the newly persecuted, he was forced to switch teams.

That poor guy and all of those poor mightily wealthy people, forced to flip their allegiance on a dime (billions of them).

However, living in California means they won’t suffer personally. If an abortion is needed, they’ll get one. If their child is transgender, proper medical attention is at hand.

Therefore, I offer the following as their Pledge of Allegiance: “My principles be damned as long as I can have whatever I want, whenever I want, handed to me by a sociopathic, narcissistic, woefully underqualified, convicted felon. Let the rest of you eat cake.”

Mollie Tammone, Oceanside

To the editor: In its article on Trump fundraisers in Southern California, The Times quoted Donald Holly Sr., a Donald Trump supporter, as saying that under Trump, there were “no world wars — everything was going on fine.”

The Times should have pointed out that, in fact, the U.S. was at war in Afghanistan for the entire length of Trump’s term. And that, contrary to the idea that everything was “fine,” there was a devastating pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans during the final year of Trump’s presidency.

Holly is free to live in an alternate reality, but The Times should not have published his quotes without clarifying that they have no basis in this reality.

Brian Fodera, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: I noticed this quote from a Trump supporter in Monday’s Times, stating that he was alarmed by Trump’s recent conviction because “if it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

Well, yes: Nobody is above the law. Isn’t that the point?

Robert Price, San Clemente

To the editor: I can’t speak for them, but if I were a veteran who had selflessly and courageously risked my life in Afghanistan — or a family member of one of those brave men and women — and I read that Trump and his supporters bragged that during his term there were no wars, I know how I’d feel.

Douglas Green, Sherman Oaks